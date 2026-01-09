BOSTON (AP) — Sean Kuraly had a goal and an assist, Tanner Jeannot had two assists, and the Boston Bruins started a five-game homestand with a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Elias Lindholm, Mason Lohrei and Casey Mittelstadt also had goals for Boston, which was coming off a 7-4 loss at Seattle on Tuesday, and Joonas Korpisalo made 28 saves.

Connor Zary took advantage of a Bruins defensive breakdown with 1:16 left in the second period to score for the Flames, who have now lost four games in a row, and the first two games of a five-game road trip after a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Wednesday.

Dustin Wolf had 26 saves.

Kuraly scored his 4th of the year at 9:48 of the first to get the Bruns on the board. Lindholm made it a 2-0 game with 7:54 remaining in the first period on a wrist shot.

Boston’s David Pastrnak had an assist on Lindholm’s goal to extend his scoring streak to four games, with four goals and four assists in that span.

Calgary’s Yegor Sharangovich played in his 400th NHL game.

Up next

Calgary: Continues a five-game road trip against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Boston: Hosts the New York Rangers for the second of a five-game homestand on Saturday.

