Bruins, fans play ping pong, raise nearly $120K

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Bruins played ping pong with some of their fans Thursday, all in an effort to raise money for the Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center and the Boston Bruins Foundation.

The second annual Pucks and Paddles ping pong tournament, which took place at Royale Boston, raised $119,000.

The event, put on by Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and 98.5 The Sports Hub, featured a ping pong tournament between the Bruins, their fans, and radio personalities.

“Any time you have a chance to give back to the community, it means a lot, but when it’s about the kids, it means even more,” Bergeron said. “It’s a fun event. Last year was the first year. Everyone had a good time, and you can tell it made a big difference for the kids, so we’re happy to be here.”

