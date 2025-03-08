BOSTON (WHDH) - It was a day some Bruins fans saw coming, but that hasn’t made the news any easier.

The Bruins’ 36-year-old captain is not only leaving, but he’s headed to the division rival Florida Panthers.

“I think it’s terrible, it’s over. They gave up on the season. You can’t trade that many people. So, we’re sellers, not buyers right? And I get it, we’re back a little in the playoff contention, but when you trade a player like Marchand, whose your captain, it’s over,” said Bruins fan Derick Mains.

“There’s snow there. That’s just nonsense. That’s poppycock. And then Carlo too? And Tuesday Trent’s out. Are you kidding me? It’s like what are we even doing?,” said Bruins fans Elspeth Cheung.

The team also traded many of its talented players including Weymouth native Charlie Coyle.

“Free up some money. Bring in some young talent, new talent… They all go through it. Look at the patriots you know they all at some point have to move on,” said another fan.

The move’s meant to help a team looking to return to the Stanley Cup for the first time in six seasons.

“It’s been a long time. Especially the one we lost to the St. Louis Blues. That doesn’t seem so long ago but it’s a long time now… They want winners, this is what this town used to do. This is what this city used to do. We got champions,” said Mains.

Will fans keep showing up this season after the trades this week? Depends who you ask.

“I’m not gonna watch the games. When I see Florida I’m not watching it. So that’s the end of that.”

“Bruins through and through. Just because they’re going to have one bad season, because I don’t agree with some trades, a lot of trades, come on. Black and yellow. Like it’s not going to go away. We’re going to be mad… [just because] you’re mad at your parents doesn’t mean you’re not going to forgive them, you know what I mean?,” said Cheung.

