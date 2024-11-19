BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bruins have fired head coach Jim Montgomery, the team announced Tuesday.

Associate coach Joe Sacco will step in as interim head coach, Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney said in a statement.

“Our team’s inconsistency and performance in the first 20 games of the 2024-25 season has been concerning and below how the Bruins want to reward our fans,” Sweeney wrote in the statement. “I believe Joe Sacco has the coaching experience to bring the players and the team back to focusing on the consistent effort the NHL requires to have success.”

Montgomery served as the hockey team’s head coach since July 2022.

This is Sacco’s 11th season with the Bruins, according to the team. Before he joined the Bruins, Sacco served as assistant coach for the Buffalo Sabres from 2013 to 2014, as well as head coach for the Colorado Avalanche from 2009 to 2013.

Sacco was a fourth-round National Hockey League draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leaves out of Boston University. He hails from Melrose.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)