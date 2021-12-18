BOSTON (WHDH) - The NHL is postponing Boston Bruins games for the next week due to concerns of COVID-19 spread, league officials said Saturday.

The team’s games will be postponed through Sunday, Dec. 26 and the team’s training facilities were closed Saturday.

The postponements come after Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Craig Smith, Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic, Oskar Steen, and Jeremy Swayman were all placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

League officials said tickets for postponed Bruins home games on Dec. 21 against Carolina and Dec. 23 against Colorado will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, which are yet to be determined.

