Bruins get into holiday spirit by shopping for children at local hospitals

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins took a break from the ice and got into the holiday spirit on Friday.

The players gave back by shopping at the Saugus Wal-Mart for the presents they will hand-deliver to hundreds of children at Boston-area hospitals.

“To wear this jersey, you turn into a kind of a superhero when you come into the hospital,” Bruins forward David Backes said. “And a couple hours we take out of our day, it’s the impact we can make on them, but the smiles that they have on their face gives a lot back to us as well.”

Bruins center Patrice Bergeron took his 3-year-old son, Zach, along for the ride — he even let him pick out some of the presents to give the children.

