Bruins give sneak peek of logo for team’s third Winter Classic

(WHDH) — The Boston Bruins are playing in the 2019 Winter Classic, and the team has given a first look at the logo they’ll be wearing for the occasion.

Boston posted a photo on Twitter of the logo, a throwback to the 1930s.

The Bruins will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks in this season’s Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2019. The game will be played at Notre Dame Stadium.

The game will be the team’s third appearance in the outdoor game. The Bruins hosted the Flyers at Fenway Park in 2010 and played the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium in 2016. The team is 1-1 in the events, winning an OT thriller against the Flyers before losing to Montreal.

You can see the logo below:

A first look at the 1930’s throwback logo we’ll be wearing when we go #BackOutdoors on Jan. 1, 2019. #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/q8xqfXHUkL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 24, 2018

