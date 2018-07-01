(AP) – The Boston Bruins have added seven players on the first day of NHL free agency, including defenseman John Moore.

Moore is a 10-year veteran who spent the last three seasons with the New Jersey Devils. He got a five-year deal with an annual cap hit of $2.75 million.

General manager Don Sweeney also added goaltender Jaroslav Halak to back up Tuukka Rask. Forwards Joakim Nordstrom and Chris Wagner each got two-year deals. Defenseman Cody Goloubef and forward Mark McNeill got one-year, two-way contracts, and defenseman Axel Andersson was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Bruins were in the running for forward John Tavares, who signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Sweeney says he was pleased to have been considered by the former New York Islanders captain, but wishes he had left the division.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)