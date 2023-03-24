NEW YORK (AP) — Bruins winger A.J. Greer was suspended for one game without pay Friday for his crosscheck to the face of Montreal’s Mike Hoffman

The incident occurred in the first period as they awaited a face-off during Boston’s 4-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday. Greer was given a game misconduct on the play, part of a testy 932nd matchup between the Original Six rivals which featured 31 penalty minutes during the opening period.

It was their only matchup in Boston this season.

Greer will forfeit $4,121.62 under the NHL collective bargaining agreement based on his average annual salary. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The 26-year-old has five goals, 11 points (five goals, six assists), and 85 penalty minutes in 52 games this season.

