BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bruins have found their next man behind the bench, hiring Jim Montgomery as the 29th head coach in franchise history, according to reports.

Jim Montgomery is slated to take the seat vacated by the dismissal of Bruce Cassidy, according to a report from Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram and Gazette.

Bruins hiring Jim Montgomery, per source. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) June 30, 2022

Montgomery most recently served as an assistant coach with the St Louis Blues. In his one other opportunity as an NHL head coach, Montgomery lead the Dallas to their first playoff appearance in 3 years in 2018. Montgomery was fired for “unprofessional conduct” in May of 2020 and later told the Athletic he had suffered from issues related to alcohol.

Montgomery also raised hardware at the collegiate level after guiding Denver to a national title in 2017.

