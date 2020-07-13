Bruins hit the ice for first team practice since March

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bruins took a big step toward resuming their season Monday, holding their first team practice — despite being down several players because of coronavirus concerns — since the pandemic halted sports in March.

The practice at the TD Garden came as the NHL entered phase three of its plan for restarting an abbreviated season.

“It was nice today to drive to the rink knowing that it’s going to be beyond phase 2, it’s going to be more than 12 guys or so at the rink, the whole group’s coming,” said Patrice Bergeron.

“It was a lot of fun to be out on the ice today with all the guys and a lot of smiling faces,” said Torey Krug. “Always fun to get out there with the brothers and just enjoy competing against one another.”

The team was down six players, most notably David Pastrnak, who continues to undergo testing after returning from the Czech Republic. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said the players would keep following safety protocols as they practice, including wearing masks.

“We’ll follow that protocol until we’re told differently,” Cassidy said. “I know during the games we’ve been told the mask is not necessary, but for now we’ll try to use one as much as possible.”

