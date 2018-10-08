Bruins home opener kicks off with fan fest outside TD Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several streets around the TD Garden were shut down for a Bruins ‘fan fest’ on Monday.

The celebration of the return of hockey season brought people of all ages out.

“It’s good to come outside and see this much Bruins love,” one fan said.

People partied in the street as the Bruins played their home opener, complete with games, music, and even a special meet-and-greet with the team’s mascot.

Fans are feeling good about the Bruins’ chances this season.

“I think we showed last year that no matter the injuries come by, the team is bigger than the sum of its parts and they’ll do fine,” another fan said.

So far, the team is right on track, defeating the Ottawa Senators six to three on Monday.

