BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins honored an injured Milton Academy hockey player during a game on Sunday.
Jake Thibeault and his family enjoyed box seats as they watched the Bruins face off against the San Jose Sharks.
Both teams and the crowd gave a standing ovation to the 18-year-old, who suffered a spinal cord injury during a hockey game with his summer travel team over Labor Day weekend.
The Bruins went on to beat the Sharks 4-3.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)