BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins honored an injured Milton Academy hockey player during a game on Sunday.

Jake Thibeault and his family enjoyed box seats as they watched the Bruins face off against the San Jose Sharks.

Both teams and the crowd gave a standing ovation to the 18-year-old, who suffered a spinal cord injury during a hockey game with his summer travel team over Labor Day weekend.

The Bruins went on to beat the Sharks 4-3.

We’re so happy to welcome Jake Thibeault and his family to this afternoon’s game. The B’s and the hockey community are with you. pic.twitter.com/O4gzwmAeJd — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 24, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)