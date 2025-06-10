BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins officially introduced their new head coach, Marco Sturm, Tuesday, and presented him with a jersey.

Sturm is the 30th head coach in franchise history and is back in Boston after spending five years as a player.

He spoke at a news conference, reaffirming his commitment to the team and its players.

“I still love our team, even without any additions. Because we, I think, we have good goaltending, I think when everyone stays healthy we really do have a good D-corps. We hopefully are going to add a few pieces up front, but overall, I do like our corps,” Sturm said.

Former player Patrice Bergeron was on hand Tuesday to welcome Sturm.

