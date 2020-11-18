Bruins, March of Dimes surprise military moms-to-be with virtual baby shower

BOSTON (WHDH) - The wives of Boston Bruins players know how hard it can be juggling family duties while the team’s on the road, so they gave military moms-to-be a little extra love on Tuesday.

The Bruins teamed up with the nonprofit organization March of Dimes to give expecting military moms a virtual baby shower.

“We truly appreciate all the brave men and women of our Armed Services and wish you the best for a healthy full-term baby on behalf of the Boston Bruins players, families, and our generous sponsors,” said Julie Cassidy, wife of Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy.

The wives and girlfriends of Bruins players put together gift baskets of their favorite items for the new moms and their babies.

The baskets were raffled off to the moms during the shower.

“The military showers are a wonderful way that we’re able to give back to those who serve our country,” March of Dimes President and CEO Stacey Stewart said.

Tuesday’s virtual shower was part of the “Mission: Healthy Baby” effort, which provides free support services like pregnancy and newborn health information to military families across the country.

“For moms and moms-to-be, often far from home and family and possibly with their loved ones deployed, it can be daunting,” said Capt. Moore, commanding officer of the Naval Submarine Base New London. “The hardships that you endure while your spouse serves in uniform don’t go unnoticed.”

The company UPPAbaby also surprised each of the expecting moms with a luxury stroller.

