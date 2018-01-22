Bruins’ McAvoy to miss two weeks with abnormal heart rhythm

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins have announced that rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy is scheduled miss two weeks following a procedure to treat an abnormal heart rhythm.

According to the team, McAvoy had a procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital Monday.

McAvoy told doctors that he experienced heart palpitations during the team’s game on Nov. 26 against the Edmonton Oilers. Doctors diagnosed McAvoy with a supraventricular tachycardia, or SVT.

Doctors say the diagnosis is not dangerous but can happen at any time.

After speaking with several experts, McAvoy had the condition treated, due to a high probability of recurrence.

Doctors say McAvoy was cleared to play and was closely monitored.

The expected recovery time is two weeks.

McAvoy is considered one of the frontrunners for the league’s rookie of the year award. The 2016 first-round pick has 5 goals and 20 assists for a +18 rating. He is averaging 22:49 of ice time — second on the team.

