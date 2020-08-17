Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak eyes the puck on a pass at the NHL hockey team's camp on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(WHDH) — The Boston Bruins will be without another player for Game 4 of the playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Monday that right winger David Pastrnak will be out for Game 4, which is slated to begin at 8 p.m.

Pastrnak missed out on Games 2 and 3 after video appeared to show him injuring himself while celebrating Patrice Bergeron’s game-winning goal during Game 1’s 4-3 victory in double overtime.

The Bruins will also be without goalie Tuukka Rask, who opted out of the postseason hours before Game 3 on Saturday.

The Bruins currently hold a 2-1 series lead.

Per #NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy, David Pastrnak is not available for Game 4. Anders Bjork will play with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. pic.twitter.com/b3itWBIb6A — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 17, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)