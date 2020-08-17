(WHDH) — The Boston Bruins will be without another player for Game 4 of the playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Monday that right winger David Pastrnak will be out for Game 4, which is slated to begin at 8 p.m.
Pastrnak missed out on Games 2 and 3 after video appeared to show him injuring himself while celebrating Patrice Bergeron’s game-winning goal during Game 1’s 4-3 victory in double overtime.
The Bruins will also be without goalie Tuukka Rask, who opted out of the postseason hours before Game 3 on Saturday.
The Bruins currently hold a 2-1 series lead.
