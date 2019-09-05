Bruins’ Pastrnak trading in his skates for cleats, joins Revolution for training session

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak traded in his skates for cleats for the day to join the New England Revolution at their training session on Thursday.

Pastrnak took his talents to the soccer field as he joined the Revolution in some drills.

The Boston Bruins also posted a video on their twitter page of Pastrnak showing off his scoring skills off the ice.

The post read, “A goal scorer in any sport.”

