BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bruins’ most steady presence on the bluelines will miss their Game 4 bout against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins currently trail the First Round series, 2-1.

With less than an hour until the two teams drop the puck, the Bruins placed their star defenseman in NHL Covid Protocols.

McAvoy appeared in 78 games this season and was one of the few Bruins that did not spend time in Covid protocols during the regular season.

Matt Grzelcyk, Connor Clifton, Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton are expected to be the top four defensemen in McAvoy’s absence.

