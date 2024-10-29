BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins players donning their Halloween costumes surprised patients at Boston hospitals on Monday.

The Bs players traded in their jerseys and skates for wigs and costumes while they visited kids at Mass General for Children and Boston Children’s Hospital to help the kids get into the spooky spirit.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman, dressed as Sully from Monsters Inc., said he loves taking part in the tradition.

“You get to see them in person and show them that we’re supporting them and they’re the true heroes … to get to see the smiles on their faces its a pretty special event to be a part of so I can’t be more excited,” he said.

