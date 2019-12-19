BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bruins put on their best holiday costumes to spread Christmas spirit to children in hospitals around Boston.

Zdeno Chara, Jake Debrusk, Brad Marchand and Danton Heinen visited six hospitals, where they played games and posed for pictures with the kids.

“Bright day for us because we can actually spend some time with them, play with them and make their days little bit better,” Chara said.

The players also delivered donated gifts to those who can’t celebrate the holidays at home this year.

