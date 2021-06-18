BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Boston Bruins players are being recognized by their peers for their ability on the ice and their fashion sense off the ice.

Nearly 500 National Hockey League players answered 14-hockey related questions, weighing in on a variety of topics including on-ice skills and players’ style.

Captain Patrice Bergeron tied with Pittsburgh Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby for the most complete player.

He was also named the fourth player someone would want on their team if they needed to win one game.

Players voted Tuukka Rask as the fifth best goalie.

Bruins winger David Pastrnak was named the third best goal-scorer with the sixth best shot.

He also reportedly has the most unique tape job on his stick and is the second-most fashionable in the league.

