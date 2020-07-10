Bruins release list of critical dates in league’s return to play plan

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League provided teams with a list of “critical dates” in the league’s plan to return to play.

Hockey became the latest sport to finalize a return during a global pandemic after NHL owners and players approved an agreement Friday to resume the season.

With an expanded 24-team playoff format things will be different.

There will be no fans in the stands and only five or six games a day at the start.

The Boston Bruins will return to Warrior Ice Arena for training camp on Monday after the 2019-2020 regular season was cut short due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They will make their way up to Toronto just under two weeks later to begin a round of exhibition games.

July:

Monday, July 13 -Boston Bruins Training Camp opens at Warrior Ice Arena

Sunday, July 26 -Boston Bruins travel to Toronto, ON

Tuesday, July 28 – Thursday, July 30 -Exhibition Games

August:

Sunday, August 2 -Round Robin Game vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Wednesday, August 5 -Round Robin Game vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Saturday, August 8 -Round Robin Game vs. Washington Capitals

Tuesday, August 11- First Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs begins

Tuesday, August 25 -Second Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs begins

September:

Tuesday, September 8 -Conference Finals begin

Tuesday, September 22 -Stanley Cup Final begins

October:

Friday, October 9 – Saturday, October 10 -2020 NHL Draft

