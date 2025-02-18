BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy won’t be able to play for the United States in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on his home ice because of an undisclosed upper body injury, his NHL club said on Tuesday.

U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, will replace him. Hughes has missed the Canucks’ last four games and pulled out of the international tournament right before it started.

The Americans are set to play Canada in Thursday night’s final at the TD Garden.

