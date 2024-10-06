BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced Sunday that the team has signed goaltender Jeremy Swayman to an 8-year contract extension through the 2031-32 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $8.25 million.

During the 2023-24 season, Swayman appeared in 44 games with the Bruins, compiling an overall record of 25-10-8 with a 2.53 goals against average and a .916 save percentage. In 12 playoff games, he recorded a 2.15 goals against average and a .933 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound goaltender has played in 132 career NHL games, all with Boston, posting an overall record of 79-33-15 with a 2.34 goals against average and a .919 save percentage. He ranks fifth in franchise history in goals against average and fourth in save percentage.

The Anchorage, Alaska native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

