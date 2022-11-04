BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bruins have signed defenseman Mitchell Miller, 20, to an entry-level contract, two years after he was let go from a contract with the Arizona Coyotes after he admitted to bullying a Black student in his Ohio middle school with developmental disabilities.

“When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely,” said Miller in a statement shared by the Bruins. “I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago.”

In a statement, Bruins President Cam Neely said that, prior to signing Mitchell, “our Hockey Operations and Community Relations groups spent time with him over the last few weeks to better understand who he is as an individual and learn more about a significant mistake he made when he was in middle school.”

Neely said that Mitchell was “accountable” for his actions and committed to working with “multiple organizations and professionals” to use the experience as “a teachable moment.”

According to a police report filed in Sylvania, Ohio, where Miller went to middle school, the mother of the student Miller allegedly bullied told police that her son, 14 at the time, functioned at the level of a 10-year-old mentally.

She had been told by the school’s assistant principal that Miller and another student were picking on her son, Isaiah, including “urinating on a push pop (lollipop) and having Isaiah lick it.” The mother also reported the boys had picked on her son since the second grade, calling him a racial slur and using other racialized stereotypical insults against him. She said that her son didn’t tell his parents about the incidents because the students, including Mitchell “are considered the popular kids.”

Mitchell’s father, John Mitchell, told police that “he was having a hard time understanding how criminal charges were appropriate and if police involvement was appropriate.”

