BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have signed Ryan Donato to a two-year, entry-level deal and say the U.S. Olympic star could play for them right away.

Donato had 26 goals and 17 assists for 43 points in 29 games this season at Harvard. He led the United States with five goals and six points at the Olympics as one of its youngest players.

The 21-year-old is eligible to be in Boston’s lineup Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, a big boost to a Stanley Cup contender down the stretch.

Donato was a second-round pick of his dad and Harvard coach Ted’s old team in 2014. The Boston native said at the Olympics it was always a dream for him to play in the NHL and for the Bruins but didn’t want to make any declarations about his future, which could soon include playoff action.

