Boston Bruins (30-36-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (35-30-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Montreal Canadiens after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins’ 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Montreal has gone 35-30-9 overall with a 16-6-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens are 31-11-5 when scoring three or more goals.

Boston is 30-36-9 overall and 11-9-4 against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins serve 10.2 penalty minutes per game to rank second in the league.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 6-3. Charlie Coyle scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Hutson has five goals and 55 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Pastrnak has 37 goals and 51 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-3-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 1-8-1, averaging two goals, 3.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

