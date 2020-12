The Bruins will open their shortened 2021 season on the road.

The team’s first game will be in New Jersey against the Devils on Jan. 14, according to schedules released by the NHL. The team’s home opener will come Jan. 21 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Bruins will end the 56-game season at home against the New York Rangers on May 8.

