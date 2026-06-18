BOSTON (WHDH) -

The Boston Bruins announced they will retire Patrice Bergeron’s number, 37.

The fomer Bruins captain was drafted by the team in 2003 and played his entire 19-year career in Boston.

He helped lead the team to a 2011 Stanley Cup Finals victory, as well as two more appearances in 2013 and 2019.

Bergeron expressed his gratitude to the organization, former teammates, his family, and his fans, saying:

“To Bruins fans across New England, thank you for welcoming a young French Canadian and making this place feel like home. Every time I stepped onto the ice, I felt the privilege and responsibility that comes with wearing the Spoked-B, and I always tried to represent this organization and community the right way.”

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