Bruins trade in hockey jerseys for Halloween costumes, visit Children’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Superheroes showed up in full force Friday at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Underneath the masks and capes were Boston Bruins players ready to help.

Patrice Bergeron said, “The main reason is to brighten up these kids’ days.”

The special Halloween visit is an annual event for the B’s and is fun for the kids and the players.

Brandon Carlo said, “It’s a blast to see the kids and come here get dressed up with the guys.”

Players say it’s one they look forward to the most.

“This is by far my favorite event we can do,” Carlo said. “Coming into each room, it’s funny to see the reactions on the kids’ face and even on the nurses as you’re walking down the hall, so it’s a blast to be here.”

Dressing up is certainly a highlight of the trip.

“My son wanted me to be Spider-Man, but there were no Spider-Man costumes, so I figured Batman was second on his list,” Bergeron said. “We’re in a situation where we can give back to the community. “Hopefully (it’ll) put a smile on a kids face that’s going through some tough times.”

