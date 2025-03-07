BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins are trading left wing Brad Marchand to the Stanley Cup defending champion Florida Panthers.

The Bruins will receive a conditional 2027 2nd round draft pick that could turn into a 2028 first round pick, contingent on games played.

Marchand, 36, spent nearly the last 16 seasons with the Bruins and last two as the 27th captain in franchise history. Marchand was the last remaining player from the 2011 Stanley Cup winning team.

Marchand played the fourth most games in Bruins’ history, ranks fourth all time in franchise history with 422 goals, and is the franchise leader with 36 short handed goals, eighth all time in NHL history.

Bruin’s General Manager Don Sweeney addressed the media around 6 p.m. regarding multiple moves the Bruins made at the trade deadline.

When speaking on Marchand, Sweeney said in part, “That one goes back a long ways for me, and cuts deeper than really any player that I’ve had the privilege of getting to know, and watch thrive, and become a hall of famer and one of the greatest Bruins ever.”

Sweeney went onto say, regarding the players traded at the deadline, “Professionally, it’s making some very difficult decisions, and I want to wish each and everyone of them well.”

Marchand has 47 points on 21 goals and 26 assists this season for the Bruins.

Marchand is expected to be out up until before the playoffs due to an upper body injury he suffered against the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 1.

Marchand was nearing the end of an 8 year, $49,000,000 contract with Boston.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



