Bruins unveil addition of new 3rd jersey, Black Friday shopping event

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins announced the addition of a new third jersey for the 2019-20 season on Sunday.

On Black Friday, Nov. 29. the Bruins will take the ice at TD Garden with the club’s new third jersey, the latest alternate since adopting its 2016 Winter Classic jersey as a season-long addition in 2016-17.

The new alternate sweater pays homage to the club’s rich heritage, harkening back to the late 1940s, early 1950s era when Bruins legends like Milt Schmidt once styled a gold, varsity Block-B as their uniform centerpiece.

The new, all-black 2019 alternate features single gold and white stripes around the elbows and bottom of the sweater, and an all-gold collar with gold lettering that matches the Bruins’ current primary jersey. The sleeve and hem stripes are inspired by the Bruins’ unique numbered front jerseys from 1940-1948.

The Bruins will wear the sweater 11 times this season, including Black Friday, when the third jersey will become available for all fans to purchase in-store at the ProShop powered by ’47 at TD Garden or online at BostonProShop.com.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Black Friday, the ProShop powered by ’47 at TD Garden will host a special Black Friday Shopping Event, where fans can enjoy 30% off their purchase in-store from 8-9 a.m., free giveaways and validated parking, entertainment and more.

The new Bruins third jersey will be available both in-store and online, and fans who purchase on Friday will receive a complimentary Bruins third jersey wooden sign (available in-store only while supplies last).

Meanwhile, all weekend, fans can use promo code BLACKFRIDAY and earn 20%* off their order plus free ground shipping when they shop online at BostonProShop.com which is valid from Nov.29 to Dec. 1.

