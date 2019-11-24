Bruins unveil new 3rd jersey for Black Friday game

BOSTON (WHDH) - On Black Friday the Bruins will take the ice at TD Garden with the club’s new third jersey, the latest alternate since adopting its 2016 Winter Classic jersey as a season-long addition in 2016-17.

The new alternate sweater pays homage to the late 1940s, early 1950s era when Bruins brandished a gold, varsity Block-B as their uniform centerpiece.

The new, all-black 2019 alternate features single gold and white stripes around the elbows and bottom of the sweater, and an all-gold collar with gold lettering that matches the Bruins’ current primary jersey. The sleeve and hem stripes are inspired by the Bruins’ unique numbered front jerseys from 1940-1948.

“It gives you an opportunity to see what was worn in the past. Maybe pick little things from that I love that B it’s really a prominent mark….and it has some history to it,” said Bruins President Cam Neely.

The Bruins will wear the sweater 11 times this season, including Black Friday, when the third jersey will become available for purchase. Season ticket-holders had a chance to check out the new jersey and meet the players — including Brad Marchand, Tuukka Rask and ZDeno Chara — at an event Sunday.

“It’s awesome to spend time with your family. It’s right around Thanksgiving. The players are so personal you’re able to say thank you,” said fan Matt Keene. “Also to have conversations we were just cracking jokes with Marchand. You don’t get a chance to do that with other sports.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)