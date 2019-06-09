B’s fans inspired by Zdeno Chara’s fight through injury

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, lies on the ice after getting hit in the face with the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans fired up for Sunday night’s do-or-die Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final say they’ve been inspired by the toughness Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara has shown as he’s played through a broken jaw.

Ahead of the game, fans said players will just have to look to their captain for the motivation they’ll need to bring the series back to Boston.

“It was loud as all hell last game when he got out on the ice,” one fan said of Chara’s return to the ice for Game 5 in Boston. “So yeah, it certainly gets the team going.”

Chara spoke through the pain to say his only wish was that he could have returned to the ice sooner.

“I feel fine playing,” he said. “I wish there was a quick turnaround after the last game here (St. Louis) but I feel fine.”

Not only do the fans know how tough Chara is, so do his teammates.

“He’s our leader you know, he’s the toughest guy out there. He doesn’t take any games off unless it’s impossible to play,” said Bruins starting goaltender Tuukka Rask.

Fans also say that Chara’s “never quit” attitude is the kind of attitude the rest of the Bruins will need.

“There’s a reason he is the man he is,” one fan said. “Guaranteed place in the Hall of Fame. He’s Zdeno Chara, what else is there to say?”

