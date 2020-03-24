TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WHDH) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be holding an introductory conference call Tuesday with their new quarterback, six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Brady signed a two-year, $60 million contract in free agency last Friday, embarking on a “new football journey” with the Buccaneers following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Tampa Bay is holding a phone question-and-answer season instead of a traditional introductory news conference due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The team will stream live audio from the call beginning at noon.

Tune in at noon tomorrow to hear Tom Brady's first press conference as a Buccaneer 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Xh4hSjjbtB — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 23, 2020

