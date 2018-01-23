PHILADELPHIA (WHDH) — If the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, Bud Light will be paying up.

The company promised free beer to everyone in Philadelphia if the Eagles win.

Back in August, offensive lineman Lane Johnson said he’d buy beer for fans if his team won it all. Bud Light then made it official.

According to city statistics, more than one million people over the age of 21 live in Philadelphia.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)