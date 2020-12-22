Buffalo Bills billboard pops up near Gillette Stadium ahead of game against New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A not-so-subtle sign near Gillette Stadium may leave New England Patriots fans irritated.

The Buffalo Bills won the NFLonFOX Ultimate Fan Bracket and were awarded a billboard that could be placed anywhere in the world.

The AFC East champions decided to put their billboard just four minutes away from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, where the team is slated to play against the Patriots Monday night.

The sign reads, “The best fans in football,” and showcases several people rooting for the Bills.

This comes after the Miami Dolphins eliminated the Patriots from the playoff race last Sunday.

 

