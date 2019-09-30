FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Teal Bunbury and Gustavo Bou scored, Matt Turner had his second consecutive shutout and the New England Revolution beat New York City FC 2-0 on Sunday to earn a playoff spot.

New York City clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs after the game when the Columbus Crew beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0.

Turner finished with six saves, including a diving stop in the 54th minute, a leaping one-handed save in the 63rd and another diving save in the 85th.

Teal Bunbury gave the Revolution a 1-0 lead in the 66th minute. Penilla cut back to evade a defender on the right side and then rolled a pass to a charging Bunbury who chipped a bending first-timer into the corner of the net.

Gustavo Bou lobbed a shot from 30 yards outs over the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Sean Johnson into the net to cap the scoring in the 89th.

New England (11-10-12) has just one loss in its last nine games.

New York City (17-7-10) had 60.4% possession and had twice as many shots on target (six) than the Revolution.

