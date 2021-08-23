BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was not on hand for the team’s practice on Monday and will be subject to the league’s five-day entry cadence following a “misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities,” the team announced.

Newton traveled to a Club-approved medical appointment on Saturday that required him to leave the New England area, according to the team’s statement. He received daily COVID tests, which were all negative.

Newton is expected to continue participating virtually in team activities and return to the club facility on Thursday, Aug. 26.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

