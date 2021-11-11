(WHDH) — Cam Newton will once again be taking the field with the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers announced Thursday that they are bringing Newton back to Charlotte, North Carolina pending a physical.

The quarterback was drafted first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Panthers and spent the next nine seasons with the team.

Newton went on to play with the New England Patriots for the 2020 season before being released by the team during the summer of 2021.

Mac Jones went on to become the starting quarterback for the Patriots.

Sam Darnold was Carolina’s starting quarterback until he suffered an incomplete fracture of his shoulder blade in last week’s 24-6 loss to the Patriots.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)