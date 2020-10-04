Cam Newton thanks fans for “well wishes” as Patriots prepare for rescheduled game vs. Chiefs Monday

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - As the New England Patriots prepare for their re-scheduled game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, quarterback Cam Newton is reaching out to fans after reports he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. after both teams saw a second straight day of all-negative tests, aside from Newton. The Patriots will undergo one more round of testing tomorrow before flying to Kansas City.

On Instagram, Newton wrote: “I NEVER WILL QUESTION GODs reasoning, just will always respond with, YES LORD!! I appreciate all the love, support and WELL WISHES!! I will take this time to get healthy and self reflect on the other AMAZING THINGS THAT I SHOULD BE GRATEFUL FOR!!”

Newton can be seen wearing a mask in the photo with the post on Instagram Sunday.

Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer is expected to start for the Patriots

