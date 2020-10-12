Cam Newton’s dad was ‘taken back’ when Patriots QB tested positive for COVID-19

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Cam Newton’s dad was shocked when he learned that his son had contracted the coronavirus but says the New England Patriots quarterback is fighting his way through it.

Newton has been out since testing positive for COVID-19 a little more than a week ago. His father, Cecil Newton, recalled his reaction to this news.

“Out of nowhere, I just was taken back by the mere fact that he said he tested positive,” he said. “We don’t know. I never asked him as to what could have possibly happened.”

Cecil Newton says his son was being smart before testing positive and that’s the same approach he’s taking now.

“I think he’ll be able to come back his way through it,” Cecil Newton continued.

Since Newton’s positive test, other Patriots players have contracted the virus, including defensive star Stephon Gilmore.

The team was finally able to practice Saturday after no new players tested positive Friday, but then another player tested positive Sunday.

The Patriots’ game against the Denver Broncos was postponed for a second time to Oct. 18.

Patriots Nation is looking to watch their team and Cam Newton soon.

“I want to see them back out there, but I want them to be prepared,” one fan said.

Others have expressed doubt that the NFL will be able to carry on with the season.

“It doesn’t feel very likely they are going to keep this going all season to me,” fan Will O’Toole said. “I look at the bubbles of the NBA, NHL and I don’t know how the NFL is going to push through.”

