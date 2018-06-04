‘Can’t wait to get back’: Gronkowski tells 7News he’ll be at Patriots minicamp

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Rob Gronkowski told 7News that he will be at the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp in Foxborough Monday.

The star tight end skipped the team’s voluntary organized team activities last week.

“We got mandatory minicamp this week, so I’ll be there this week,” Gronkowski said. “I’m looking forward to it. Can’t wait to get back, get back to work, and I’m excited.”

Gronkowski was at Gillette Stadium Sunday, where he shaved his head during the annual Buzz Off for Kids with Cancer.

“I can’t wait to show everyone what these erotic arms are gonna do and how much faster I’ll be without my hair,” wrote on his Instagram page.

Even with the new hairdo, the same Gronkowksi will be back on the field. The All-Pro led the Patriots last year with 69 catches and 8 scores.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was also not in attendance during the voluntary phase of the offseason program; however, team owner Robert Kraft has said Brady will be at minicamp too.

“I’ve been in communication with Tom and I think he’s very excited for the upcoming season,” Kraft said. “These are voluntary workouts. I think he’s in great shape.”

