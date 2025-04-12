ATLANTA (AP) — New England’s Carles Gil scored on a first-half penalty kick and Aljaz Ivacic made it stand up for a 1-0 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday.

Gil put an end to a scoreless match in the 36th minute on a PK after he was fouled by Atlanta United’s Emmanuel Latte Lath. Gil sent a left-footed shot into the top left corner of the net, giving him three of the Revolution’s four goals on the season. The other one was an own goal by New York City FC defender Thiago Martins in a 2-1 loss. Gil has 42 goals in 166 career appearances since 2019 — all with New England.

Ivacic saved five shots for the Revolution (2-4-1). It was his second clean sheet this season and his first since a scoreless draw against Nashville SC in the season opener.

Brad Guzan finished with six saves for Atlanta United (2-3-3) at the end of a three-match homestand. Guzan had four saves and Ivacic two in the first half.

Atlanta United’s Tomás Chancalay played for the first time since tearing an ACL in May. He subbed into the match for Ignatius Ganago in the 78th minute.

The Revolution’s Maxi Urruti made his 301st career appearance — just one of 11 active players to reach 300.

New England takes a 6-5-4 lead in the all-time series after going 6-1-2 in the last nine matchups.

The Revs will host New York City FC on Saturday. Atlanta United travels to play the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

