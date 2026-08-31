COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Carles Gil had a goal and two assists, Matt Polster and Dor Turgeman each scored a first-half goal, and the New England Revolution beat Columbus 3-1 on Sunday to end the Crew’s three-game win streak.

Turgeman scored in the 41st minute to give the Revolution (11-7-4) a 2-1 lead. Gil slipped a pass from near the penalty arc toward the right end line and Turgeman, on the first touch, blasted a rising side-netter inside the back post.

The Crew (5-12-5), who are last in the Eastern Conference with 20 points this season, had their four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

New England outshot the Crew 21-7, 11-1 on target.

Brais Méndez opened the scoring in the eighth minute. Mohamed Farsi, on the right side, pushed a pass to Méndez for a first-touch shot inside the back post from near the right corner of the 6-yard box.

Mamadou Fofana played a header, off a corner kick by Gil, from the back post to Polster who turned and fired a low shot into the net from the center of the area to make it 1-1 in the 32nd.

Peyton Miller, on the left side of the area, pushed a short pass back to Gil near the edge of the box, whose chipped in a first-touch shot that bent inside the back post to cap the scoring in the 79th minute. The 18-year-old Miller has an assist in three consecutive games.

Patrick Schulte had eight saves for Columbus.

New England beat the Crew 2-1 at Gillette Stadium on April 18.

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