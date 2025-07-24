PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carlos Narváez hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning, Romy Gonzalez hit a grand slam in the fifth and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 on Wednesday night.

Narváez, who was called for a catcher’s interference in each of the first two games of the series, hit a 97 mph fastball from Seth Johnson (1-1) into the front row of the left field seats.

Jesús Luzardo didn’t allow a hit until a leadoff double to Masataka Yoshida to start the fifth.

Greg Weissert (3-3) earned the win, and Brennan Bernardino picked up his first save.

Philadelphia scored all of their runs prior to extra innings via the long ball.

Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper hit back-to-back homers in the first inning. Schwarber’s homer was his 34th this season and fourth in six games since the All-Star break. Harper launched his homer into the second deck in right field. It was his 14th of the season and 350th of his career.

Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott also hit solo homers for the Phillies to build Philadelphia’s 5-0 lead. J.T. Realmuto added a solo shot in the eighth to force extra innings. Schwarber and Johan Rojas added RBI singles in extras.

Key moment

Boston’s big inning almost didn’t happen as Rob Refsnyder popped a ball straight up behind the plate with two outs. Realmuto never saw it and it fell harmlessly to the ground. All six runs scored after that misplay.

Key stat

Realmuto’s homer off Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the eighth was his first home run off a left-handed pitcher since Sept. 20.

Up next

The Red Sox will start RHP Brayan Bello (6-4, 3.23 ERA) against Dodgers RHP Emmet Sheehan (1-1, 4.41) Friday. RHP Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.75) will start for Philadelphia on Friday against Yankees RHP Will Warren (6-5, 4.91).

