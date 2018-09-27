Carolina Hurricanes to wear Hartford Whalers jerseys in game against Bruins

(WHDH) — The Carolina Hurricanes are paying homage to their history this season with a special throwback jersey that will honor a former New England staple.

In a game against the Boston Bruins on Dec. 23, the Hurricanes will don the infamous Hartford Whalers jerseys in a game the team is calling “Whalers Night.”

“We’re proud of the history and traditions that we’ve built in 21 years in North Carolina,” said team president and general manager Don Waddell in a statement on the team’s website. “This is a chance to celebrate our team’s heritage and the players and coaches who laid the groundwork for this franchise.”

The team says it will incorporate several “throwback elements” highlighted by the throwback green sweaters with the iconic Whalers logo. The team says it will also wear the jersey in a game against Boston on March 5.

The Hurricanes were the Hartford Whalers from the team’s inception in 1974 until moving to North Carolina in 1997, originally to Greensboro before eventually moving to its current location in Raleigh.

Honoring our history pic.twitter.com/rPPSuf05me — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) September 27, 2018

