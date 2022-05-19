BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics power forward-center Al Horford will be available for the Cetics’ Game 2 against the Miami Heat. Boston currently trails 1-0 in the series.

Horford missed the Celtics’ Game 1 after being placed in the NBA’s Covid-19 Protocols. Horford originally began the day as “doubtful” to play before being upgraded to “questionable” this afternoon.

How Al Horford can return after positive COVID-19 test:



1. Two consecutive negative PCR tests at least 24hrs apart



2. Two consecutive PCR tests at least 24hrs apart w/ CT values greater than 30 starting no sooner than Day 4 & Day 5 (where Day 0 is date of initial positive test) — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 19, 2022

Horford, 35, is averaging 13 points and 9.4 rebounds per game during the Celtics’ playoff run. Horford has been a crucial piece for a Celtics’ defense that has been among the league’s best since the beginning of the new year.

The Celtics will look to even the series against Miami when the two teams tip off at 8:30 p.m. at the FTX Arena in Miami.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)