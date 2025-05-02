BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston versus New York. It’s a rivalry re-renewed.

While it’s not the Sox and Yanks, it’s the Celtics and Knicks on the road to the NBA Finals.

“Celtics and Knicks goes back a little bit, not as much as Red Sox and Yankees, but this could be the start of a big rivalry,” said C’s fan Parker Billings.

The Knicks are a little banged up and bruised after going six games against the Detroit Pistons.

The Celtics are nursing a couple of injuries but are a little more rested after beating the Magic in only five games.

“I think they’ll pull a game or two off, maybe even three,” said Celtics fan Cameron Hamrick, when asked if he’s worried about the Knicks. “But at the end of the day, I think our experience now, after winning one is gonna speak for itself.”

Sporting a Tatum onesie is 11 month old Corey Matthews.

“[He] was born during the championship, so he has to be a fan,” said Corey’s mother Mia Matthews.

Celtics fans are focused on one series at a time, but lets face it, banner 19 isn’t such a far fetched idea.

“Celtics all the way,” said Mia Matthews.

